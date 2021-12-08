PURE Expands

NRJ FRANCE has expanded its use of PURE JINGLES with new station identifiers and beds for news, weather, and traffic.

PURE Brand Manager GAËL SANQUER commented, "The typical NRJ sound is creative, fresh, and something that cannot be heard on another radio station. We’re creating a new package every six months in order to have something very up to date."

PURE Sales Dir. THOMAS GIGER added, "Being part of their brand since 2008, we’re always aiming for the next level. NRJ is basically giving us carte blanche to shape their on-air sound. Our team finds inspiration in the station’s hit rotation to stay close to leading-edge trends.

"Together with NRJ, we’re coming up with add-ons. Recently, we’ve included tempo transitions for natural segues from song to song. And sound-wise, voice inserts and playful ad-libs are crisp ingredients in the vocal mix."

NRJ's jingles (branded internationally as ENERGY) are now heard in 25 markets and featured in the PURE JINGLES package.

