Video Streaming Service Adds 'Pivot'

SALESFORCE's streaming video service for business, SALESFORCE+, has struck a deal with VOX MEDIA to bring a video version of the tech podcast "PIVOT" to the platform. The show, hosted by NEW YORK TIMES columnist and NEW YORK MAGAZINE Contributing Editor KARA SWISHER and NYU Prof. SCOTT GALLOWAY, will be produced as four video segments airing in exclusive windows each week.

"We built SALESFORCE+ to provide informative, inspiring, timely content for the business and tech communities," said SALESFORCE Pres./CMO SARAH FRANKLIN. "We are thrilled to be joining forces with VOX MEDIA to create this captivating video experience for KARA and SCOTT's podcast on SALESFORCE+. Now, Trailblazers from all over the world will enjoy the chance to hear from them every week."

"SALESFORCE is an ideal partner for us at VOX MEDIA given that we both understand the importance of building strong communities through innovation and storytelling," said VOX MEDIA CRO RYAN PAULEY. "With this latest move of the PIVOT franchise to a new platform, we hope that the show's unique magic will reach a wider audience on SALESFORCE+ and bring not just listeners but viewers the best of this incredible show."

SALESFORCE+ launched in SEPTEMBER; the deal with VOX MEDIA includes sponsorship of "PIVOT" video throughout 2022.

« see more Net News