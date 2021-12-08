Defendant

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL, and NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS have filed an initial brief with the U.S. COURT OF APPEALS in their lawsuit against the FCC's order requiring disclosures for foreign government-sponsored radio and television programming, arguing that the Commission does not have the authority to require that stations investigate programming producers for foreign ties, and that the Commission did not cite adequate justification for the rules and ignored similar issues for content on cable television and the internet.

"These regulations are imposed only upon broadcasters, even though the problem that the Commission purports to address -- the failure to identify a foreign government entity as the source of the programming -- is almost entirely associated with satellite and cable channels and, above all, with social media and the Internet," the brief asserts, adding, "the Commission identified only a handful of foreign governmental entities that sponsored broadcast programming without disclosure of the payor’s identity, and none that were at the time registered under FARA or listed with the Commission. This non-existent problem cannot justify imposing onerous investigative burdens on every single lease, for any amount of airtime, entered into by thousands of local radio and television stations."

A statement from the organizations read, "NAB, MMTC and NABOB strongly urge the Court to overturn the FCC's flawed decision requiring overly burdensome investigations by every broadcaster into every sponsored program. While we share the Commission's goal of ensuring the public understands when listening or viewing programming supplied by foreign governmental entities, the FCC's order fails to adequately, sensibly or fairly achieve this objective. We appreciate the Court's consideration of this issue and believe it will agree that the Commission overstepped its bounds."

