Allan (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS congratulates EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist GARY ALLAN on his recent engagement. According to PEOPLE, the singer proposed to his girlfriend MOLLY MARTIN on a walk viewing holiday lights at CHEEKWOOD ESTATE AND GARDENS in NASHVILLE.

The couple shared pictures of the moment via ALLAN’s INSTAGRAM, including pictures of the engagement ring. ALLAN designed the ring himself, featuring a pear-shaped diamond. In addition to his singing career, ALLAN runs a family business, GARY ALLAN CUSTOM JEWELRY.

This will be his fourth wedding.

« see more Net News