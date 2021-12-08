New Shows (Cover Art: Tara Jacoby / Defector)

DEFECTOR, the subscription website formed by the former staff of DEADSPIN, is launching two new podcasts in JANUARY.

"NORMAL GOSSIP" is, true to its title, a podcast about one gossip story a week, hosted by staff writer KELSEY MCKINNEY and debuting JANUARY 5th. "NAME DROPPING" is hosted by Managing Editor SAMER KALAF and staff writer GIRI NATHAN and will look at how names affect people's lives, interviewing subjects with unusual names; the show will debut on JANUARY 12th.

Both shows will be available free on all major podcast platforms and are being produced by ALEX SUJONG LAUGHLIN. The site's first podcast, "THE DISTRACTION," hosted by columnist DREW MAGARY and Contributing Editor DAVID ROTH, is distributed by STITCHER.

