Betting On Sports Gambling

AUDACY Sports WMC-A (ESPN 790)/MEMPHIS is flipping to air the company's BETQL NETWORK sports betting programming as "THE BET 790 AM" as of TOMORROW (12/9). The station will air BETQL programming and CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME, ANDY GRESH, and AMY LAWRENCE. The flip of WMC gives the network coverage in 21 markets on a combination of AM stations and FM HD RADIO multicast channels.

“Since launching in January 2020, the BETQL NETWORK has given listeners a destination to obtain quality sports betting information and entertainment, while making them smarter, more well-equipped bettors in the process,” said AUDACY MEMPHIS SVP/Market Manager DAN BARRON. “We’re thrilled to add that rolodex of content to our portfolio here in MEMPHIS and deliver that one-stop-shop that millions of listeners are enjoying to our local audience.”

« see more Net News