Debuts Today

Radio Hall of Famer and URBAN ONE R&B WMMJ-WDCJ (MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7)/WASHINGTON afternoon host DONNIE SIMPSON has entered the podcast competition with a new show, "THE DONNIE SIMPSON SHOW PODCAST," for PODVILLE MEDIA. The new podcast, the first in a projected DONNIE SIMPSON PODCAST NETWORK, is posting the first three of 10 episodes TODAY (12/8), with guests including SMOKEY ROBINSON, D.L. HUGHLEY, and TICHINA ARNOLD. Upcoming guests include THE SUGARHILL GANG, JIMMY JAM and TERRY LEWIS, and REGINA BELLE.

SIMPSON said, "This is an opportunity to lift up other promising and valuable voices. With the DONNIE SIMPSON PODCAST NETWORK, I can discover and amplify our next generation of talent.

"My podcast, along with the recent revival of VIDEO SOUL, is the first time in my career that I will own the content I create. I've worked with outstanding partners throughout my years on the radio but not until now have I been the owner of my voice, my work. It's incredibly gratifying for me and I'm humbled to achieve this personal dream."

"DONNIE SIMPSON was the perfect personality for our first PODVILLE Original, and we're thrilled to help him realize his dream of owning his content," said PODVILLE MEDIA CEO OSCAR ZEBALLOS. "As DONNIE kicks off his network, we're excited to partner together with our launch of PODVILLE Originals. We're looking forward to helping DONNIE build the DONNIE SIMPSON PODCAST NETWORK and we're eager to collaborate on future projects with other talented personalities, so they too can create and own their voices and ideas."

