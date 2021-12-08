(L-R): Brammer, Lynch, LaRose, Wright, Smith and Vazzana (Photo: Austin Lord)

UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA) has made six new, NASHVILLE-based hires across music, brand partnerships, and comedy touring. EMILY LaROSE, MARISSA SMITH and ELISA VAZZANA have been hired as music agents, AMY SMITH has been hired as an agent in the comedy touring division, BRANDI BRAMMER takes the role of Sr. HR Business Partner, and EMILY WRIGHT will serve as a Music Brand Partnerships agent.

LaROSE joins UTA from WME, with close to 10 years of experience with multiple genres including Indie, Alternative, Pop, Rock and Country. She has previously worked at CAA and APA.

SMITH began her career at WME, where she built and led WME's first Virtual Appearance department, and also served as Social Action music agent.

VAZZANA will serve as a music agent for Country fairs and festivals. She previously worked at CAA for over 14 years.

LYNCH arrives at the UTA Comedy Touring division from WME, and was formerly a promoter and producer at MILLS ENTERTAINMENT. She has worked on tours for some of the Comedy industry's top talent, including KEVIN HART and AMY SCHUMER.

BRAMMER joins the team with over 20 years of experience, recently serving as VP/Human Resources at WME. She previously led the Southeast region at CAA, and grew the CAA NASHVILLE office from 38 employees to over 120.

WRIGHT is joining UTA as an agent in the Music Brand Partnerships division, and most recently served in the same department at CAA for nearly 10 years, where she closed deals for a variety of artists and top brands. In 2019, she was named a winner of the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL's "Women In Music" awards.

“We are honored to welcome this powerhouse group of industry professionals into our MUSIC CITY headquarters,” said UTA GLOBAL MUSIC Co-Head/Partner DAVID ZEDECK. “The collective breadth and scope of our new colleagues will be a tremendous addition as we continue to expand our footprint in NASHVILLE and beyond

« see more Net News