MOR MEDIA INTERNATIONAL, INC. is offering its annual, three-hour "Country Oldies Show Christmas Special" (a holiday edition of its weekly “The Country Oldies Show”) free-of-charge to any station. The show, available via barter, features classic Country artists performing both traditional and holiday favorites. It is available exclusively by MP3 download.

The special, hosted by STEVE WARREN with DEBBIE CONNER, is available for download with a deadline to sign up by MONDAY, DECEMBER 20th.

For more information, contact WARREN at steve@countryoldiesshow.com, or call (718) 729-1962.

