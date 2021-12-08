2021 Toy Drive

Listeners of Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO NETWORK donated over 3,800 unwrapped gifts, including board games, backpacks, and puzzles for its Annual Toy Drive.

FLR Promotions Coordinator Elisa with listeners who donated gifts

The toys will benefit over 950 children who would not otherwise receive CHRISTMAS gifts.

FLR President EVAN CARLSON said, “We enjoy the opportunity to be able to team up with YOUTH HAVEN and other community organizations during the CHRISTMAS season to bring hope to children in need.

The toy drive was held across nine states, from ARIZONA to MICHIGAN and FLORIDA.

