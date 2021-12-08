Rebrand

AUDACY has replaced ESPN RADIO programing on Sports WROC-A-W239BF (ESPN 95.7)/ROCHESTER, NY with CBS SPORTS RADIO and BETQL NETWORK shows and has reimaged the station as 95.7 THE FAN. The station will continue to air “ONE BILLS LIVE” fron sister Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO and the local “THE SPORTS BAR WITH DANGER AND BATTAGLIA.”

“In line with our company’s expansive position as leaders in sports audio, we’re delighted to enhance our sports content offering through the launch of THE FAN ROCHESTER,” said SVP/Market Mgr. SUE MUNN. “Powered by widely recognizable BETQL and CBS SPORTS RADIO programming, this station will give our local listeners more premier content from some of our brightest talent.”

