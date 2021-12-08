Lieberman

SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has hired ALI LIEBERMAN as VP/Product. Previously, she was former Senior Director of Business Process and Product Management at SOUNDEXCHANGE, ALI brings over a decade of industry experience to the table; at SOUNDEXCHANGE. LIEBERMAN led the company through several operational and tech platform transitions.

LIEBERMAN has also managed the US ISRC AGENCY within the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) and is an MBA graduate of the GEORGETOWN MCDONOUGH SCHOOL OF BUSINESS. Her experience arrives just in time for the planned expansion of SYMPHONIC's rapidly progressing tech developments.

LIEBERMAN said, "I’m thrilled to join the team at SYMPHONIC and am very impressed with the high quality services they offer creators. I can’t wait to build some really cool products with talented people that will further the success of SYMPHONIC and our artists.”

SYMPHONIC CTO ESHAN SHAH JAHAN added, “We are delighted that ALI has joined the Technology group at SYMPHONIC, where she can apply her tremendous energy and experience to further enhance our product offering. ALI is a fantastic addition in our mission to empower creators facing a complex digital landscape."





