Celebrating Bowie's 75th

DEF LEPPARD and lead singer JOE ELLIOTT, DURAN DURAN’s SIMON LE BON and JOHN TAYLOR, LIVING COLOUR, ROB THOMAS, GARY OLDMAN, WALK THE MOON, JAKE WESLEY ROGERS along with a special appearance by RICKY GERVAIS are among the artists joining the second annual A BOWIE CELEBRATION. The event, put on by MIKE GARSON and ROLLING LIVE STUDIOS, is set for JANUARY 8th, 2022, what would have been DAVID BOWIE’s 75th birthday.

This year’s A BOWIE CELEBRATION will also celebrate the 35th anniversary of LABYRINTH, the classic fantasy film and JIM HENSON/DAVID BOWIE collaboration, with a special performance from actress EVAN RACHEL WOOD, and an appearance by BRIAN HENSON. The show will be dedicated to frequent BOWIE photographer MICK ROCK, and will include never-before-seen interview footage.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to the SAVE THE CHILDREN organization, a charity important to BOWIE. The event, like last year’s inaugural live stream, will be available for 24 hours.

