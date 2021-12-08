-
Joe Elliott, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor & Rob Thomas Among Artists To Celebrate David Bowie's 75th
by Charese Frugé
December 9, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
DEF LEPPARD and lead singer JOE ELLIOTT, DURAN DURAN’s SIMON LE BON and JOHN TAYLOR, LIVING COLOUR, ROB THOMAS, GARY OLDMAN, WALK THE MOON, JAKE WESLEY ROGERS along with a special appearance by RICKY GERVAIS are among the artists joining the second annual A BOWIE CELEBRATION. The event, put on by MIKE GARSON and ROLLING LIVE STUDIOS, is set for JANUARY 8th, 2022, what would have been DAVID BOWIE’s 75th birthday.
This year’s A BOWIE CELEBRATION will also celebrate the 35th anniversary of LABYRINTH, the classic fantasy film and JIM HENSON/DAVID BOWIE collaboration, with a special performance from actress EVAN RACHEL WOOD, and an appearance by BRIAN HENSON. The show will be dedicated to frequent BOWIE photographer MICK ROCK, and will include never-before-seen interview footage.
A portion of the ticket sales will go to the SAVE THE CHILDREN organization, a charity important to BOWIE. The event, like last year’s inaugural live stream, will be available for 24 hours.