RIAA Class Of 2021 Announced

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) has announced its class of 2021. These are artists who earned first-time Gold or Platinum Awards in 2021. The common thread of this year's honorees is a great partnership with a label team that supports their music, craft, and journey to creative and commercial success. GEFFEN RECORDS' OLIVIA RODRIGO and ATLANTIC's POOH SHIETY are among the top recognized.

RIAA Chairman & CEO, MITCH GLAZIER said, “RIAA welcomes 43 amazing new artists into this year’s ‘Class Of 2021’ first-time Gold & Platinum Awards club. You join a towering group of musical giants – legends who have shaped our culture and achieved the very highest level of creative and commercial success. Congratulations to this year’s artists and their label teams that have helped them reach this incredible milestone moment. We can’t wait to see what you do next!”

Click here for a full list of the Class of 2021.

