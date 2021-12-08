Mark Wystrach and Ty Haney (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to MARK WYSTRACH, frontman of BIG MACHINE RECORDS' trio MIDLAND, and his wife TY HANEY, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy on SUNDAY (12/5).

WYSTRACH shared on INSTAGRAM, "I present to you, our lil hombre ... 'Champie' born happy and healthy yesterday at precisely 5 o’clock 🍻! Thanks for all of your prayers and positive thoughts for TY and our son ... They’re doing great and I'm overwhelmed with joy! Btw, he was 8lbs 13 oz!"

The couple welcomed daughter SUNDANCE "SUNNY" LEON two years ago (NET NEWS 12/2/19).

