New Board Members

NEW MAJORITY READY CEO and former NBCUNIVERSAL/TELEMUNDO executive JACQUELINE HERNÁNDEZ, ENDEMOL SHINE LATINO EVP and also former NBCUNIVERSAL/TELEMUNDO executive FLAVIO MORALES, and OPENSTORE Pres. and DOUBLECLICK AD EXCHANGE founder MICHAEL RUBENSTEIN have jpined the Board of Directors of ESTRELLA MEDIA.

CEO PETER MARKHAM said, “ESTRELLA MEDIA continues to innovate and extend its leadership in the Spanish language media ecosystem, and having an industry leading board helps to strengthen and grow the company as we transform how Hispanic consumers access content across all media platforms. Having a diverse board of business leaders with deep knowledge of the U.S. Hispanic market, content, and audiences, as well as technology and finance, will help accelerate that growth.”

« see more Net News