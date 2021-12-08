Rocco

REPUBLIC RECORDS has announced DAVE ROCCO as the Chief Creative Officer for the company. In this newly created role, ROCCO will bring his creative vision, innovative thinking and strategic expertise to REPUBLIC and its world-class roster of artists. He'll work in NEW YORK, based in the REPUBLIC RECORDS Offices.

Most recently, ROCCO served as EVP, Creative at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), reporting to Chairman & CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE. He collaborated with various UMG labels and dozens of artists in terms of development, artist narrative, and creative. Before entering the UMG ecosystem, he was at SPOTIFY, where he advanced from US Head/Artist Marketing to Global Head/Artist and Label Partnerships.

REPUBLIC Co-Founder MONTE LIPMAN commented, “In many ways, DAVE is an artist trapped in an executive’s body. He’s an amazing storyteller with a vivid imagination and an ability to break boundaries and completely rewrite the rules. He brings an inimitable spirit to the table. I am thrilled to have him join our team.”

ROCCO added, “I have tremendous respect for the REPUBLIC team and their world-class acts and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come. MONTE and AVERY’s desire to expand the value of a music company is inspiring, and I’m thrilled to work with them, and the new leadership team of JIM ROPPO, and WENDY GOLDSTEIN to facilitate this vision.”





