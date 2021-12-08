'Class Of 2021' & 'Future Five' Announced

SIRIUSXM’s music programming team has announced its "Class of 2021" and its "Future Five" artists for 2022.

The "Class of 2021" is composed of artists that SIRIUSXM was first to commit airplay and playlist support to who subsequently went on to have a major breakthrough year. SIRIUSXM’s commitment to these artists extends across multiple channels and genres. This year’s "Class of 2021" is (listed in alphabetical order): FOUSHEÉ, GIRL IN RED, GLASS ANIMALS, JAX, MORRAY, ROYAL & THE SERPENT, SHANE CODD, TAI VERDES, VEDO, WALKER HAYES, and ZERO 9:36.

The "Future Five" for 2022 consists of five new artists that SIRIUSXM has supported and predicts will break through in 2022 across the Pop, R&B, Country, Hip-Hop and Rock genres. Past SIRIUSXM "Future Five" picks have proven to be on point and spotlight artists that the satcaster was first to champion, including DOJA CAT, GABBY BARRETT, RODDY RICCH, LIL UZI VERT, CARLY PEARCE and more. Here is the list for 2022: 42 DUGG (Hip-Hop), MAE MULLER (Pop), MARZZ (R&B), MORGAN WADE (Country) and WAGE WAR (Rock).

SVP & GM/Music Programming STEVE BLATTER said, “We remain committed to being the premier destination for music discovery, and regardless of what is happening in our world, our listeners know they can depend on SIRIUSXM to filter through millions of new songs to present the ones that we believe matter most. Our latest ‘Future Five’ and ‘Class of 2021’ artists are selected by a programming team that never waivers in presenting and introducing our listeners to the very best new music and artists across all genres, through world-premieres, exclusive live performances, interviews and more. This year, as we have launched an unprecedented number and variety of new channels and shows, our listeners have even more opportunities to hear new music than ever before.”

