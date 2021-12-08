Hay

ROUND HILL RECORDS has hired industry veteran BRIAN HAY as the company’s new Head/Catalog. In his new position, HAY will relocate from LOS ANGELES TO NASHVILLE to develop product and marketing plans around the company’s growing catalog that includes artists such as THE OFFSPRING, BUSH AND ESTELLE). He will also seek out catalog acquisitions and find new ways to help artists grow their audience and revenue.

Prior to joining ROUND HILL, HAY was SVP/Commerce, Consumption & New Business at RHINO RECORDS and spent almost a decade as VP/Global Account Management for WEA at ITUNES.

ROUND HILL Pres. JOE CALITRI said, “We’re thrilled to welcome BRIAN to our growing ROUND HILL RECORDS team given his vast experience in modernizing catalog recordings for the digital age. His leadership skills, rational demeanor, and genuine passion for music history make him an ideal fit to oversee all aspects of our catalog division. We’re also stoked that BRIAN will be joining us here in NASHVILLE at our new label HQ."

HAY added, “I’ve been really lucky to live in so many amazing places doing something I love: selling and marketing great music. The chance to live in a music first town like NASHVILLE and get to work at an ambitious and rapidly growing label like ROUND HILL was just what I wanted for my next chapter. I worked with JOE when he was at FBR. He is a strategic leader who loves music and cares about people.”





