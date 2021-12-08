Brittain

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY/WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/ MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ has announced the addition of ROSS BRITTAIN, who signs on for weekends and fill-ins.

PD ROBBY BRIDGES said, "ROSS is truly a legendary personality, especially here in JERSEY. He's been heard on WCBS-F/NEW YORK, WOGL/PHILADELPHIA and the former WEGX (EAGLE 106)/PHILADELPHIA, not to mention his long run as part of ROSS AND WILSON on WABC/NEW YORK and then the Z MORNING ZOO on WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK. I'm really thrilled to have ROSS joining our world class air staff at 107.1 THE BOSS and 99.7." PRESS VP/Programming JEFF RAFTER added, "ROSS is an iconic personality and his success across the Northeast is unparalleled. Lookout--ROSS is on THE BOSS!”

BRITTAIN, who’s also made career stops in NEW ORLEANS, ATLANTA and HARTFORD said, "Gotta pay for my wife and daughter's clothes budget somehow! This'll do."

