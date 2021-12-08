UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE is offering radio multiple spot-free holiday specials. The non-market-exclusive shows include 10-14 minutes of local avails.

“A Country CHRISTMAS,” is a 24-hour, multi-artist special featuring a multiple hosts, including LUKE BRYAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, JON PARDI, GARY ALLAN, LAUREN ALAINA, MADDIE & TAE and JOSH TURNER. Other artists featured include DARIUS RUCKER, LITTLE BIG TOWN, GEORGE STRAIT, ALAN JACKSON, REBA McENTIRE, KACEY MUSGRAVES and more.

A one-hour UNDERWOOD special is also available spot free, with an air date window of DECEMBER 18th-25th. A two-hour JOSH TURNER holiday special is available as well, with the same air date window as the UNDERWOOD show. Rounding out the offerings is a two-hour, PARDI-hosted NEW YEAR'S EVE special, available to air DECEMBER 31st through JANUARY 1st.

The latter show, titled "JON PARDI's Tequila Little Time (With You) NEW YEAR's Special," will include audio from guests ERIC CHURCH, SAM HUNT, URBAN, CHRIS STAPLETON, BROTHERS OSBORNE, RUCKER, BRYAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, JORDAN DAVIS, TRAVIS DENNING and more.

Programming for all of the specials will be delivered by FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th with the exception of the PARDI show, which will arrive by DECEMBER 17th. For more information on obtaining any of the specials contact DONNA HUGHES at donna.hughes@umusic.com or (615) 337-8018.

