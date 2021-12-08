WGTS' Tom Miner, Manny Jennings, and Claude Jennings

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemperary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON DC, launched 'The Salvation Army Kettle Drive", raising $19200 for the organization which provides food, shelter, health and rehabilitation for members of the community.

It started with a challenge among individual show producers who wanted to face off to see who could raise the most money during one show, ringing the bell at a kettle. For the challenge, morning producer CLAUDE JENNINGS, midday show producer SPENCER WHITE, and evening show producer, CLEAVON DAVIS headed out to different grocery stores in MARYLAND, WASHINGTON, D.C., and VIRGINIA. The outcome: Evening show producer CLEAVON DAVIS and the evening show team raised over $1,200 in four hours. In addition, all the red kettle locations, plus online donations from the virtual kettle, raised over $18,000 for the day.

DAVIS said, "The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive" in RESTON was an outstanding experience! I was proud to be a part of the legacy and tradition of selflessness the SALVATION ARMY has established, especially during a season when so many are focused on getting rather than giving. It reminded me of how much good is still in the world."



