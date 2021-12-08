PBS will mark the holiday season with the premiere of IN PERFORMANCE AT THE WHITE HOUSE: SPIRIT OF THE SEASON, set to air DECEMBER 21st at 8p (ET). The music special will celebrate the holidays, highlights and seasonal décor at the WHITE HOUSE. Hosted by actress JENNIFER GARNER, the program will include performances by ANDREA BOCELLI, MATTEO BOCELLI, VIRGINIA BOCELLI, CAMILA CABELLO, ERIC CHURCH, JONAS BROTHERS, NORAH JONES, PENTATONIX, BILLY PORTER, NORTHWELL HEALTH NURSE CHOIR, VOICES OF SERVICE and THE UNITED STATES MARINE BAND.

The hour-long television special will be recorded at the WHITE HOUSE between DECEMBER 11th and 14th. The program will also be broadcast at a later date via the AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK to American service men and women and civilians at U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE locations around the world.

PBS Pres. & CEO PAULA A. KERGER said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the holiday season with this special musical performance at the WHITE HOUSE. As an important part of our mission, PBS and our member stations will continue to share the very best of theater, music and dance with audiences across the country."

CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING Pres. & CEO PAT HARRISON added, “We are pleased to support IN PERFORMANCE AT THE WHITE HOUSE: SPIRIT OF THE SEASON. Although we are still dealing with the pandemic, it is important to take this time to count our blessings through music and song and come together as a nation during this season of celebration and remembrance.”

