WonderRoad Coming to Indy Next Year

VAMPIRE WEEKEND, LORD HURON, BASTILLE, CHVRCHES, MILKY CHANCE and BISHOP BRIGGS, among others, are slated to perform at ELEVATION FESTIVAL's WONDERROAD in INDIANAPOLIS on JUNE 11th-12th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 10a.here.

The two-day event will be presented in association with the INDIANAPOLIS-based, independent concert promoter MOKB PRESENTS.

WONDERROAD will take place at GARFIELD PARK, utilizing three different stages. Access the WONDERROAD FEST 2022 SPOTIFY playlist here.

Said ELEVATION President DENNY YOUNG, "INDIANAPOLIS is an important part of ELEVATION's history. Our company was built around music and motorsports and I am proud to say that we have been a part of two INDY 500 victories. As we continue our expansion of highly curated festivals that include top global acts, a fan-friendly environment plus local artistic, civic and corporate involvement, INDIANAPOLIS is the best next market for us. MOKB's DAN KEMER is one of my closest friends, who happens to be the very best concert promoter in this region. To have him, JOSH (BAKER) and the entire MOKB team by our side is a massive advantage."

WONDERROAD has announced a $25,000 grant to INDY PARKS. As a part of the festival launch, the grant will underwrite the 2022 INDY PARKS SUMMER MUSIC and MOVIE series, an annual showcase of jazz, hip-hop, funk, rhythm and blues, movies, and other performances in parks across the city.

