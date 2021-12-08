Jacknife Lee

MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA, the publishing and legacy marketing company, has acquired the complete publishing catalog of IRISH songwriter and producer GARRET "JACKNIFE' LEE, whose work includes chart hits such as JULIET's "Ride The Pain," SNOW PATROL’s “Just Say Yes,” BONNIE McKEE’s “American Girl,” KODALINE’s “The One,” THE KILLERS' “The Man” and TAYLOR SWIFT & GARY LIGHTBODY’s “The Last Time,” a single from her "Red" album which is currently topping the global charts in its re-recorded version.

LEE got his start in the mid-'90s as guitarist for IRISH punk band COMPULSION, which charted singles on both sides of the pond, before going on to record a series of well-received solo albums including 1998’s "Muy Rico" and "Punk Rock High Roller" in 2001. He segued to record production in a big way in 2004, working on KASABIAN’s self-titled debut and beginning his long collaboration with U2 on their acclaimed "How To Dismantle An Atom Bomb." He contributed to REGINA SPEKTOR’s critically acclaimed "Far," BLOC PARTY’s U.S. breakthrough "A Weekend In The City" and THE EDITORS’ platinum-plus "An End Has A Start."

By the early aughts, LEE had become one of the most in-demand producers in both the UK and the U.S., working on breakthrough albums by CRYSTAL CASTLES, SNOW PATROL, KODALINE and REM's "Accelerate And Collapse Into Now." In 2012, he achieved the rare feat of writing and producing a song on each of the year’s two biggest albums: “The Last Time” for TAYLOR SWIFT’s "Red" album and “Something Great” for ONE DIRECTION’s "Midnight Memories," while also contributing to ROBBIE WILLIAMS' #1 album "Take The Crown." In 2016, LEE co-wrote and produced two massive alternative radio singles, TWIN ATLANTIC’s “No Sleep” and TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB’s “Are We Ready (Wreck)”. The last few years have seen LEE continue to break creative ground via chart-topping rock records with THE KILLERS and CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN as well as BETH DITTO, BEACHES and ELLE KING, among others.

Commented MOjo co-founder/CEO MARK FRIED,“It’s hard to imagine what contemporary rock music would sound like without JACKNIFE LEE. For the last two decades, he’s helped some of our favorite bands perfect their sound and put a shine on many of their best loved songs. We’re chuffed to be able to caretake and promote so rich a legacy of work.”

Added ECHO BEACH MANAGEMENT's JILL HOLLYWOOD, “MOJO MUSIC is the perfect home for JACKNIFE’s catalog. The creative team at MOJO were quick to recognize the evergreen quality of JACKNIFE’s 20 years of collaborations with some of the biggest names in contemporary pop and have built a marketing plan which treats his work with the respect and sensitivity it deserves. We look forward to working with them as guardians of his legacy in the years to come.”

