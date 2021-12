Tori Kelly Is 29 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (12/14 ) to MVP ENTERTAINMENT Pres. SAM KAISER, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON, former KCBI/DALLAS PD JOEL BURKE, IN2UNE MUSIC EVP CAT COLLINS, DEF JAM VP/Promotion Rhythm-Crossover MUNDO GARCIA, former WLZL/WASHINGTON DC PD PETE MANRIQUEZ, WHTZ/NEW YORK's MAXWELL, former WPTE/NORFOLK PD BARRY MCKAY, THE CONTENT FACTORY's KAREN PETERSON, KILT-A/DALLAS PD GAVIN SPITTLE, WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS Chief Engineer DON PAYNE, KQKQ/OMAHA’s PAT SAFFORD, WMJX/BOSTON's SUE TABB, WIZF/CINCINNATI MD TROPIKANA, former KRXP/COLORADO SPRINGS MD CHRIS AUSTIN, MIDWEST/KALAMAZOO VP/Market Mgr. KURT LUCHS, WXTU/PHILADELPHIA PD MARK RAZZ, KJHM/DENVER’s KJ BLAND, and to COX MEDIA/ORLANDO VP/GM JASON MEDER.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (12/15), IMAGO MANAGEMENT’s ROB DILLMAN, former ENTERCOM/DALLAS VP/Programming JIM FOX, SIRIUSXM’s RODNEY BINGENHEIMER, SAUDI ARAMCO/DAHRAIN FM Supervisor/Radio Programmer JAMES BAKER, SIRIUSXM’s GENE MICHAELS, promo vet DAVE ROSS, former ARK 21's CHRISTINE WRIGHTSMAN, former CLEAR CHANNEL/MODESTO VP/GM RICH HAWKINS, KXLB/BOZEMAN PD TOM JORDAN, voiceover talent ELLEN ROCKWELL, CUMULUS/CHATTANOOGA Prod. Dir. JEFF COOPER, consultant BOB DARLING, WPYX/ALBANY NSM MARK HOGAN, KSMG/SAN ANTONIO PD ROBERT JOHN, AIR1/NETWORK’s CHRIS “CJ” LUSK, former WKXJ/CHATTANOOGA PD SEAN STEWART, CUMULUS/GRAND RAPIDS VP/Market Mgr. BRUCE LAW, WHHY/MONTGOMERY’s GORDIE DANIELS, and KTCX/BEAUMONT TX’s JOE “FLU SEASON” LEWIS.

