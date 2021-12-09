The Carey Bros.

The long-running syndicated home improvement show "ON THE HOUSE WITH THE CAREY BROS." is coming to an end on CHRISTMAS Day (12/25) and their daily feature "TIP OF THE DAY" will end on DECEMBER 31st as MORRIS and JAMES CAREY are selling their ON THE HOUSE MEDIA to TODAY'S HOMEOWNER MEDIA after 35 years of broadcasting. The CAREY BROTHERS launched the weekly radio show at then-CBS RADIO News KCBS-A/SAN FRANCISCO on JANUARY 2, 1987 and went into syndication in 1992. They will continue their remodeling business.

Affiliates are being encouraged to consider the buyers' "TODAY'S HOMEOWNER RADIO," hosted by DANNY LIPFORD, as a replacement, starting JANUARY 1st; TODAY'S HOMEOWNER MEDIA is taking over the onthehouse.com website, social media channels, and digital content. Information about "TODAY'S HOMEOWNER RADIO" is at todayshomeownerssyndication.com and affiliates can contact the show's VP/Distribution SCOTT BASILOTTA at (516) 668-5313 or scottb@todayshomeowner.com.

"I’m both happy and sad about JAMES and MORRIS’ decision to hang up their headphones and step down from their 35-year home improvement media career,” said LIPFORD. “They are legends in the business and will be missed! I am glad they’ve enjoyed such a successful run, and grateful that I’m able to carry on their media tradition and legacy. TODAY’S HOMEOWNER looks forward to featuring their articles, videos, and, hopefully, airing on the many radio stations they’ve earned during their career.”

“I went to work for my brother MORRIS’ construction company in 1981 as a laborer and on JANUARY 1, 1984 we teamed up to form CAREY BROS. REMODELING,” said JAMES CAREY. “Our goal was to provide the best possible services for BAY AREA homeowners... but we soon realized numerous unscrupulous and unlicensed contractors were affecting both our business and the remodeling industry overall.”

“I had more fun meeting people from all over the UNITED STATES,” said MORRIS CAREY, “more than anything I could have ever imagined. It has been a wonderful, unexpected and extremely fulfilling experience.”

JAMES CAREY added, “We are so pleased and proud to have been welcomed into the homes of millions of listeners, viewers and readers.”

