The PARAMOUNT NETWORK's breakout hit series "YELLOWSTONE" now has an official companion podcast.

The "OFFICIAL YELLOWSTONE PODCAST" is produced by the network with 101 STUDIOS and MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS and hosted by actor JEFFERSON WHITE, with WHITE's fellow cast members WES BENTLEY and LUKE GRIMES guesting on the premiere episode and series co-creator TAYLOR SHERIDAN and other cast members, plus actors from the upcoming PARAMOUNT+ prequel series "1883," among future guests.

The podcast is being recorded at the studios of presenting sponsor WYNN LAS VEGAS. "YELLOWSTONE," headlined by KEVIN COSTNER, is in its fourth season on PARAMOUNT NETWORK.

