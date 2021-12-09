Searching for new morning host

iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA is searching for a new morning host in the wake of SPENCER GRAVES' recent exit.

iHEART SVP/Programming for ATLANTA and WUBL PD MEG STEVENS is seeking a "future star," and says, "If you are creating compelling content for all platforms, including social and podcasting, this is your opportunity. If your work ethic matches your desire and talent, bring it to the ATL!"

To apply, visit iHeartMediaCareers.com.

