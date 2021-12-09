Chris Garagiola

CHRIS GARAGIOLA, grandson of the late major league catcher and broadcaster JOE GARAGIOLA and son of former ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS GM and current Sr. Dir./Special Projects JOE GARAGIOLA JR., is joining the DIAMONDBACKS radio crew as pregame and postgame host on flagship BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (98.7 FM, ARIZONA'S SPORTS STATION)/PHOENIX and the team's radio network.

CHRIS GARAGIOLA has called minor league PENSACOLA BLUE WAHOOS games for four seasons on radio and television and the AUSTRALIAN BASEBALL LEAGUE's MELBOURNE ACES in 2017. He replaces MIKE FERRIN, who left the D-BACKS in OCTOBER.

D-BACKS Pres./CEO DERRICK HALL said, "CHRIS is an exciting, up-and-coming, classic voice with a unique perspective on the game. It is a thrill to bring home a native Phoenician and original D-BACKS fan to tell stories about his childhood team. We are excited for our fans to hear CHRIS working alongside GREG (SCHULTE) and TOM (CANDIOTTI).”

JOE GARAGIOLA SR. called DIAMONDBACKS games for 15 seasons after a long career at NBC.

