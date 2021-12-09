Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

HOWARD STERN is wrapping up 2021 with a final week of live shows featuring A-list guests.

The SIRIUSXM host will interview BILLIE EILISH on MONDAY (12/13), with a performance accompanied by ELISH's brother FINNEAS; first-time guest BEN AFFLECK will sit down for an interview on TUESDAY; NEIL YOUNG will join STERN on WEDNESDAY; and a special ED SHEERAN SIRIUSXM "Small Stage Series" performance taped in LS ANGELES will air on STERN's HOWARD 100 on THURSDAY at 5p and 8p (ET).

After STERN takes off for the holiday break, HOWARD 100 and HOWARD 101 will air "HOWARD STERN Best of 2021" segments DECEMBER 20-31, with HOWARD 100 featuring the "biggest, funniest and most dramatic moments from the past year" and HOWARD 101 airing interviews from the year.

