Partnering

AUDACY is partnering with HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL on live events, starting with last week's AUDACY BEACH FESTIVAL in FORT LAUDERDALE and including shows at HARD ROCK CAFE locations, music festivals, and a new AUDACY LIVE studio at a new HARD ROCK HOTEL flagship in NEW YORK. Upcoming events under the partnership will include a Country concert, "LEADING LADIES LIVE," at the SEMINOLE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HOLLYWOOD in FLORIDA, and participation in existing festivals like the TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL with LIVE NATION.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL,” said AUDACY Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD. “The collaboration brings together two organizations that support music, artists and powerful fan experiences. We are excited to dive into the full slate of projects we will bring to life together.”

“Hard Rock and Audacy are brands synonymous with world class entertainment and music,” said HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL Chairman and SEMINOLE GAMING CEO JIM ALLEN. “This collaboration will translate into a powerful entertainment offering for music fans by two brands who know how to do it best.”

