Bayou Bound

AUDACY Classic Rock WKBU (BAYOU 95.7)/NEW ORLEANS will add sister Active Rock WTPT (93.3 THE PLANET)/GREENVILLE, SC morning show "THE RISE GUYS" for 5-10a (CT), starting DECEMBER 20th. The addition of "THE RISE GUYS," hosted by MATTHEW "MATTMAN" HARRIS and JAMES "NINE" MCDONALD with PAIGE and FATBOY and also heard on AUDACY Active Rock WRXR (ROCK 105)/CHATTANOOGA, will result in local host JOHN OSTERLIND joining sister News-Talk WWL-A-F in 2022.

“We are beyond thrilled to add 'THE RISE GUYS' to the BAYOU Krewe,” said SVP/Market Mgr. KEVIN CASSIDY. “MATTMAN, NINE, FATBOY and PAIGE are tailor made for New Orleans. We look forward to expanding their loyal fan base to an even larger footprint.”

“We're coming up on our 19th year doing THE RISE GUYS show and the momentum is just getting started,” said HARRIS. “Our listeners are incredibly faithful and we have seen that growth consistently for over a decade. NINE and I are thrilled that AUDACY had the faith in us to add the show in CHATTANOOGA and now down on the bayou on THE BAYOU.”

“I’m thrilled for this great opportunity to take ‘THE RISE GUYS’ to one of AMERICA’s greatest and most unique cities,” said MCDONALD. “It’s really an honor to have the chance to entertain and inform the wonderful people of NEW ORLEANS.”

« see more Net News