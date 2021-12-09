New Podcast

MARY TRUMP, niece and fierce critic of former President DONALD TRUMP, has debuted her own podcast for POLITICON.

"THE MARY TRUMP SHOW" follows her best-selling book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," which drew a lawsuit from her uncle after she disclosed that she had given revealing tax documents about him to THE NEW YORK TIMES.

"Whatever people might think of me, I never pull punches," said MARY TRUMP. "My podcast will be a platform where my guests and I can speak truth to power. It will also be a place where I can connect with my listeners so together we can figure out how to make a difference."

