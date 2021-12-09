Celebrating 2021 Honorees

The RECORDING ACADEMY is celebrating its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees with a Special Merit Awards ceremony at the 64th annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception on JANUARY 30th at LOS ANGELES' WILSHIRE EBELL THEATRE. The reception will also feature the awarding of the 2022 Music Educator Award.

The previously announced 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include GRANDMASTER FLASH & THE FURIOUS FIVE, LIONEL HAMPTON, MARILYN HORNE, SALT-N-PEPA, SELENA, and TALKING HEADS. ED CHERNEY, BENNY GOLSON, and KENNY "BABYFACE" EDMONDS were named Trustees Award honorees; and DANIEL WEISS is the Technical GRAMMY AWARD recipient, and BONNIE RAITT has been added to the list of previously announced 2021 honorees. Last year's honorees were unable to be honored in person due to the pandemic but were acknowledged during the telecast.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "We are so excited to celebrate the 2021 honorees at the 64th GRAMMYs to ensure they get the celebration they deserve. With the strict COVID protocols in place for the 63rd show, we were not able to properly and fairly honor our Special Merit Award honorees as we have done in past years. Before we induct a new class, we must come together to recognize this group of iconic creators who have paved the way not only in music, but also within our culture."

« see more Net News