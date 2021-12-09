Starts Saturday

A new weekly MMA show is coming to the lineup at AUDACY's BETQL NETWORK. "TAPPED OUT," hosted by AUDACY Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI's BRENDAN TOBIN and Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY's SEAN LEVINE, will air SATURDAYS 5-7p (ET) beginning this weekend (12/11).

“We’re excited to introduce a new sports vertical to our unrivaled portfolio of sports audio content with the launch of ‘TAPPED OUT’ and connect with the rapidly growing combat sports fanbase,” said AUDACY VP/Sports MATTHEW VOLK. “From the best angles on the main event to finding the fight with the best value, this show will make sure listeners are informed, entertained and well equipped for everything on that week’s top cards.”

