Scott (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK's CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD interviewed TRAVIS SCOTT for almost an hour about the recent ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL deaths and injuries, according to CNN. The conversation was posted on YOUTUBE TODAY (12/9).

In the talk, SCOTT told CHARLAMAGNE that he's been on an "emotional rollercoaster" since 10 people died and many others were injured at the ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL in HOUSTON.

Recently, attorney BRENT COON’s firm filed more than 1,500 cases on behalf of victims of the FESTIVAL tragedy, more than doubling the total amount of cases filed by all firms against SCOTT and other defendants (NET NEWS 12/6).

The interview:

