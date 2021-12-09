Country Thunder Bristol expands to two days

COUNTRY THUNDER BRISTOL has expanded to two days, set to take place SEPTEMBER 30th and OCTOBER 1st at BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY in TENNESSEE. JASON ALDEAN joins the previously announced MORGAN WALLEN as a festival headliner (NET NEWS 9/20), and HARDY, LAUREN ALAINA, TRAVIS TRITT, TRACY LAWRENCE, KAMERON MARLOWE, MACKENZIE PORTER and IAN MUNSICK join them on the lineup. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

“The fans in BRISTOL, and indeed, the entire TRI-CITIES area, have spoken,” said COUNTRY THUNDER MUSIC FESTIVALS CEO TROY VOLLHOFFER. “We have made so many wonderful new friends in this part of the world that we can’t wait to get back. The camping culture is huge in so many COUNTRY THUNDER markets, and I see it growing here now that we are a multi-day event. Add that to the history and electricity of BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY, and you have one incredible event!”

