Haskins

BBC SOUNDS and BBC RADIO 5 LIVE Commissioning Exec. for Podcasts DYLAN HASKINS has been aded to the Advisory Board for the NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS. HASKINS is the board's 14th member.

HASKINS said, “It’s a great honour to be asked to join the Advisory Board of the NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS and to have the opportunity to help shape and advise the awards during such an exciting period of evolution in audio creativity, innovation, investment and audience habits. As a commissioner for a public service broadcaster, it’s also a time of challenge and competition from new commercial players but, in my experience, this is leading us all to be more ambitious, to go bigger on what makes us distinctive and to experiment and collaborate more where there are shared aims. All of this means radio and podcasts have never been better and a competition like the NEW YORK FESTIVALS helps recognise this.”

The deadline for entry for the 2022 awards is FEBRUARY 9th. The awards will be bestowed at the NAB SHOW's Storytellers Gala on APRIL 26th in LAS VEGAS. Find out more by clicking here.

