Organized

A majority of employees at the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK have signed union cards to be represented by the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, EAST, which is now calling on iHEARTMEDIA management to voluntarily recognize the newly-formed union.

A 125-member union bargaining committee has sent a letter to management saying that while the staffers "love the community we have created at iHEART.... we work under the capacity constraints of a legacy broadcast conglomerate. Essentially, we have been encouraged to embrace the dynamism of start-up culture without any of the associated benefits." Noting that the staff was able to adapt to remote work during the pandemic, the letter points out that "during team calls, town halls, and official email communications from leadership, we are frequently reminded of the financial gains that we helped make possible," including Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN's quarterly earnings call citing a 77% year-over-year increase in digital audio revenue and podcasting revenue up 184%, but that "those gains have not reached the creators." The letter also decries a lack of transparency in workplace decision making and deficiencies in diversity and inclusion, managerial relationships, and definition of labor responsibilities, plus "significant internal pay disparities between similarly positioned individuals within the company."

The union is asking for "appropriate" pay and benefits, accountability in diversity and inclusion efforts, changes in workload and staffing, paths for advancement with standardized job descriptions, and job security. The WGAE represents staffers at SPOTIFY's podcast divisions GIMLET MEDIA, THE RINGER, and PARCAST.

WGAE Exec. Dir. LOWELL PETERSON said, “We are pleased to welcome the storytellers at the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK to the GUILD. A union is vital to ensuring podcast workers are able to build sustainable careers in an industry where their contributions have been essential to the sector’s continued rapid growth.”

