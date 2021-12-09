Juneman (Photo: The Collective You) & Slobodien (Photo: Johnmark Faris)

ADA WORLDWIDE, WMG's independent label and artist services arm has added SAM JUNEMAN as Head of Marketing & Services and ANDREA SLOBODIEN as its first Head of Product & Integration. Both will be based on the West Coast and report to ADA President CAT KREIDICH.

KREIDICH commented, "We’ve had many conversations about ADA’s reinvention, about how we evolve to better serve our artists and label partners. A big part of that is making sure we’re properly set up to be agile, work efficiently, and collaborate across the organization to drive real impact. It was important that we brought in people who share in our vision for the future, with a tech-forward approach and an unwavering commitment to the indie community. I’m pleased to say that SAM and ANDREA are all that and more. Together with our new leadership team, we’re focused on innovating and supporting creators so that our artists and labels can focus on what they do best and run their businesses."

JUNEMAN added, "CAT has assembled an amazing and proven group dedicated to helping artists and labels achieve their biggest dreams, and I couldn't be more grateful to be a part of it. Working across the organization, we’ll deepen our services and expand our capabilities, informed by a data-driven approach."

SLOBEDIEN said, "Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to develop the right tools and technology as a foundation for a company to flourish. The needs of the indie community are unique and wide-ranging, and I’m excited to help develop solutions customized for their business. I genuinely can’t wait to dig in and get to work to help our artists and labels thrive."

JUNEMAN comes to ADA after a decade at UMG, most recently serving as VP/Music Strategy & Tactics. SLOBEDIEN comes aboard with nearly 10 years of experience in product management and innovation in the music and gaming industries. Most recently SLOBEDIEN was Head of Product at PROGUIDES.

