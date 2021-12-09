The UK band RED RUM CLUB have just released "Drown" on MODERN SKY. Since the return of live music, the sextet has supported CIRCA WAVES on a UK tour and just finished their own headlining tour last month. In 2019, the band performed on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury and headlined a number of festivals. Since the pandemic, they have been hard at work writing and recording their third studio album, How To Steal The World, which was just recently released. Take a listen to "Drown," on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

