Update: Cody Alan Hosted ‘CMT Radio Live’ On ‘Hiatus’
by Phyllis Stark
by Phyllis Stark
December 9, 2021 at 10:27 AM (PT)
With GRANGER SMITH succeeding CMT’s CODY ALAN in JANUARY as host of PREMIERE RADIO’s syndicated Country overnight show, “AFTER MIDNITE” (NET NEWS 12/8), ALL ACCESS has confirmed that the other ALAN-hosted PREMIERE show, “CMT RADIO LIVE WITH CODY ALAN,” is on “hiatus,” ending the partnership between PREMIERE and VIACOMCBS-owned cable brand CMT.
A PREMIERE spokesperson tells ALL ACCESS that it "will conclude syndication" of evening show “CMT RADIO LIVE” after DECEMBER 31st. Meanwhile, a CMT spokesperson tells ALL ACCESS the show is "currently on hiatus pending a show re-brand, and will no longer be on PREMIERE."
ALAN had also hosted the “CODYCAST” podcast for PREMIERE.
As reported YESTERDAY, ALAN remains a “valuable member” of the talent roster at CMT, where he just renewed his contract into 2022.