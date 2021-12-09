Alan

With GRANGER SMITH succeeding CMT’s CODY ALAN in JANUARY as host of PREMIERE RADIO’s syndicated Country overnight show, “AFTER MIDNITE” (NET NEWS 12/8), ALL ACCESS has confirmed that the other ALAN-hosted PREMIERE show, “CMT RADIO LIVE WITH CODY ALAN,” is on “hiatus,” ending the partnership between PREMIERE and VIACOMCBS-owned cable brand CMT.

A PREMIERE spokesperson tells ALL ACCESS that it "will conclude syndication" of evening show “CMT RADIO LIVE” after DECEMBER 31st. Meanwhile, a CMT spokesperson tells ALL ACCESS the show is "currently on hiatus pending a show re-brand, and will no longer be on PREMIERE."

ALAN had also hosted the “CODYCAST” podcast for PREMIERE.

As reported YESTERDAY, ALAN remains a “valuable member” of the talent roster at CMT, where he just renewed his contract into 2022.

