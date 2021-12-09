Goes Dark In 2022

After seven and a half years, DRAKE DONOVAN’s SWEEPER OF THE DAY will stop daily posts on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2021. The website will go dark sometime in 2022 when the domain goes up for sale.

DONAVAN said, "I originally started this as an exercise to keep my writing skills sharp after leaving my day-to-day radio creative services job in 2014. It was a great compliment to my voiceover and production lines of service. In recent years, as the call for these services has diminished, I’ve found myself engaging less and less in writing for radio imaging. I will continue to be a working voice-actor for radio imaging, but the time has come to end this portion of my radio career."

