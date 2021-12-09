Creative Director Opp On East Coast

Join the world’s leading power-partners in radio imaging and commercial production. BENZTOWN and YAMANAIR CREATIVE are looking for a super-talent to take charge of their commercial production division as the Senior Creative Director/East Coast Operations. To be considered for this remote position, the candidate must:

• be based on the East Coast with a home studio

• have superior organizational, copywriting and audio production skills

• deliver under typical radio deadline pressures

• manage a remote staff of talent

• have a stellar attitude in dealing and managing multiple projects and people

Candidates should contact DARREN SILVA at darren@benztown.com. BENZTOWN is an EOE

