Benztown Needs Senior Creative Director/East Coast Operations
by Charese Frugé
December 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM (PT)
Join the world’s leading power-partners in radio imaging and commercial production. BENZTOWN and YAMANAIR CREATIVE are looking for a super-talent to take charge of their commercial production division as the Senior Creative Director/East Coast Operations. To be considered for this remote position, the candidate must:
• be based on the East Coast with a home studio
• have superior organizational, copywriting and audio production skills
• deliver under typical radio deadline pressures
• manage a remote staff of talent
• have a stellar attitude in dealing and managing multiple projects and people
Candidates should contact DARREN SILVA at darren@benztown.com. BENZTOWN is an EOE