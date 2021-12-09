Strait (Photo: Kathy Hutchins)

The HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO has revealed three TEXAS Country artists on its 2022 lineup, and also released the genre calendar for the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON 90th anniversary celebration, set to take place from FEBRUARY 28th to MARCH 20th.

CODY JOHNSON will perform on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28th, Hip Hop artist BUN B's "H-TOWN TAKEOVER" will happen on FRIDAY, MARCH 11th and PARKER McCOLLUM will perform on SATURDAY, MARCH 12th. GEORGE STRAIT will perform on the final night, SATURDAY, MARCH 20th, with a special appearance from ASHLEY McBRYDE, marking STRAIT's 31st RODEOHOUSTON appearance (NET NEWS 5/18).

The full entertainer lineup will be announced on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5th.

The featured genres for 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment include Country, EDM, Latin Pop, R&B/Pop, Norteno, Pop, Rock, and the event's first-ever Christian music performance.

“The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON lineup has something for everyone, and that’s important to us as we are always hoping to draw newcomers to our event and, hopefully, create new lifelong Rodeo fans,” said RODEO CEO/Pres. CHRIS BOLEMAN.

Ticket prices start at $20, with a $4 convenience fee, and will be available for purchase starting THURSDAY, JANUARY 13th at RODEOHOUSTON.com.

