CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON raised $393,622 last THURSDAY and FRIDAY (12/2-3) for FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION in the 2021 Operation FISHER HOUSE Radiothon, beating 2020’s amount by $25,000. The station’s listeners have donated almost $8 million to FISHER HOUSE, the charity providing housing for families of injured military members undergoing treatment, over the last 19 years.

"WMAL's partnership over the last 19 years has been incredible," said FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION Chairman/CEO KEN FISHER. "Their generous audience has given nearly $8 million, having a tremendous impact on military and veteran families. We are forever grateful."

WMAL PD and CUMULUS VP/News-Talk BILL HESS added, “The stories are compelling and inspiring, and the response from our WMAL listeners demonstrates the strong relationship between our talent and listeners. It’s the perfect start to the holiday season.”

