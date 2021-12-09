Ihander

AUDACY News-Talk KXNT-A and Sports KXST-A (1140 AM THE BET)/LAS VEGAS Brand Manager PAUL IHANDER has been named APD at COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA. The veteran talk programmer and radio news director has worked at stations like WOAI-A/SAN ANTONIO, WGY-A/ALBANY, KEX-A/PORTLAND, and KTAR-F/PHOENIX.

“It was going to take something special for me to take on a new challenge in our industry, and the idea of joining a respected brand like WSB was certainly something special,” said IHANDER. “The CMG-ATLANTA leadership impressed me from the start, matching my passion to serve not only the people we work with, but the people we work for – our community. Thank you to JALEIGH LONG, DREW ANDERSSEN, CHRIS EAGAN and many others for the opportunity to become a key member of this already stellar team.”

“PAUL has extensive experience in leading News/Talk formats and he brings exciting energy as he steps into this key role for WSB,” said CMG ATLANTA Radio VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG.

WSB Dir./Programming and CMG News-Talk Format Leader DREW ANDERSSEN said, “This is an exciting time for 95.5 WSB! Our exceptional team is achieving continued ratings dominance and a recent MARCONI AWARD for Legendary Station of the Year. Now, I’m thrilled that PAUL is joining our team of talented leaders. I look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to attract and retain the next generation of WSB listeners across all of our distribution platforms in ATLANTA and beyond.”

