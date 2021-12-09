New York City

MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO R&B WBLS (107.5)/NEW YORK recently (12/3-12/5) held their 18th annual CIRCLE OF SISTERS (COS) Black Female Empowerment Expo virtually.

Celebrity appearances, panels, and discussions included MARY J. BLIGE, STEVE HARVEY, WILL SMITH, KENNY “BABYFACE” EDMONDS, REV. AL SHARPTON, WENDY RACQUEL ROBINSON, ANN TRIPP, HOSEA CHANCHEZ, the cast of BROADWAY’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” TRACY THOMPSON, JESSICA BETTS, NIECY NASH, fitness guru A.J. JOHNSON, sessions & seminars on health, beauty, faith, love, relationships, and a financial wellness panel.

Performances included the cast of BROADWAY’S “AIN’T TOO PROUD,” AFTER 7, LEELA JAMES, ANTHONY HAMILTON, MAHALIA, STOKELY, EARTH WIND & FIRE, THE CAST OF THE MUSICAL “GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY,” and NAYA A. HUTCHINSON. GOSPEL SUNDAY featured GRAMMY Award-winning HEZEKIAH WALKER AND FRIENDS.

The three-day event is available on demand here.

