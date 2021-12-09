KJJY staffers share the final tally

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KJJY/DES MOINES set a record of raising over $150,000 during its TWO DAYS OF COMPASSION fundraiser to benefit VARIETY, THE CHILDREN'S CHARITY. The station raised a grand total of $150,066 during the radiothon, which was held TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY (12/7-12/8). In addition to the money raised, the station put 525 teddy bears into the arms of children in local hospitals.

VARIETY's Compassion Fund benefits families with hospitalized children at MERCY DES MOINES and BLANK CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, and allows social workers to identify needs and distribute funds directly to families who are struggling financially. The Compassion Fund was designed to help alleviate the stress and financial burden a family faces while their child is hospitalized.

